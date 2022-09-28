BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) versus Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Head to Head Comparison

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hino Motors pays out -5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hino Motors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.07 $34.65 million $0.08 41.88 Hino Motors $13.00 billion 0.20 -$754.11 million ($13.48) -3.31

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Hino Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BR Malls Participações has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participações 15.91% 2.39% 1.38% Hino Motors -6.15% -4.14% -1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BR Malls Participações and Hino Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hino Motors 0 1 0 0 2.00

BR Malls Participações presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.21%. Given BR Malls Participações’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BR Malls Participações is more favorable than Hino Motors.

Summary

BR Malls Participações beats Hino Motors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

