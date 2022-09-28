BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,252,064 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

BRC Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

