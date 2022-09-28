BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,252,064 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.
BRC Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
