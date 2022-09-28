Brian Millham Sells 989 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.