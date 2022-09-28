Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $55.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

