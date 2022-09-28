Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 28,626 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hasbro by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hasbro by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

HAS opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

