Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

