Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,479 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

Watsco Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WSO opened at $257.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.33%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.