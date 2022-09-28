Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,833 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

