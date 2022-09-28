Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 486.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTVCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $915.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

