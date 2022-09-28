Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 383,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

