Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadstone Net Lease traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 1769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 596,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after buying an additional 565,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,412,000 after buying an additional 470,227 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 5.8 %

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.95%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.