Brokerages Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price at $33.50

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSVT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

2seventy bio Price Performance

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

Insider Activity

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -9.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,660.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,660.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $20,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

