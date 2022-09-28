Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $118.21

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $80.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.