Brokerages Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Target Price at $21.80

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 682.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130,059 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 550,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.17 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

