Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $11.83

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.65 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $973,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $973,632.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.