Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target at $241.71

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $384,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.58 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

