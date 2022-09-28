Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT at $941.67

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $941.67.

Several brokerages have commented on FNLPF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.38.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.