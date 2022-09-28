Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Price Target at GBX 995.83

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 995.83 ($12.03).
HSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Hiscox Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 883.20 ($10.67) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 901.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 925.96. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,007.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Hiscox Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Hiscox
In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
