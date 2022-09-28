Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $169.00

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,450 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IPG Photonics by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $180.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

