Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $169.00

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics
In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,450 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $180.54.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.