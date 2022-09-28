Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $62.13

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,974 shares of company stock valued at $141,918 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

