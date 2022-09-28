Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $62.13

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Transactions at Itron
In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,974 shares of company stock valued at $141,918 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Itron stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
