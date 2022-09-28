Brokerages Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) PT at $20.63

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Knowles by 226.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 97.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

