Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $15.50

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Barclays cut O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,323 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $26,306,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 1,427,449 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $15,921,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $14,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

