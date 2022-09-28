Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT at $167.12

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.