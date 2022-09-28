Brokerages Set Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Target Price at $32.75

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEOEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.8178 per share. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

