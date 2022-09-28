Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) PT at $73.70

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:WRB opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after purchasing an additional 923,404 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

