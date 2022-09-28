Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $126.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

