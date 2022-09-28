Brokers Issue Forecasts for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.99. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

