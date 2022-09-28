Brokers Set Expectations for Derwent London Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Derwent London in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Derwent London’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Derwent London’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Panmure Gordon lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Derwent London from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Derwent London Price Performance

Derwent London Company Profile

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.