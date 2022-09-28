Brokers Set Expectations for TotalEnergies SE’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a research note issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TotalEnergies’ current full-year earnings is $13.93 per share.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

NYSE TTE opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

