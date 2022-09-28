Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,092 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.