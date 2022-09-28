Bryan Charles Bradley Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at C$926,102.04.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$62.19 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$45.08 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.33.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.0999999 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
