BullPerks Hits Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million (BLP)

BullPerks (BLP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. BullPerks has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $136,908.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BullPerks has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BullPerks Profile

BullPerks’ launch date was June 12th, 2021. BullPerks’ total supply is 296,750,000 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BullPerks is bullperks.com.

Buying and Selling BullPerks

According to CryptoCompare, “Bullperks is a community of like-minded individuals who want to leverage their power and invest together in the best projects at the same terms as VC’s. Every 2 months, the level and amounts of tokens will be reviewed and changed based on the price increase.”

