Bunicorn Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $49,184.19 and approximately $3,374.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010988 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Bunicorn Coin Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 18,106,647 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
