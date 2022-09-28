BunnyPark (BP) One Day Volume Tops $166,952.00

BunnyPark (BP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. One BunnyPark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BunnyPark has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BunnyPark has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004742 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.01630633 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036466 BTC.

BunnyPark Coin Profile

BunnyPark is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,403,098 coins. The official website for BunnyPark is www.bunnypark.com. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BunnyPark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BunnyPark using one of the exchanges listed above.

