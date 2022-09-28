Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.11. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $308.80.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

