Burp (BURP) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Burp (BURP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Burp has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burp coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Burp has a total market cap of $231,341.24 and approximately $92,146.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.85 or 1.00062229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00057991 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063935 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00078729 BTC.

Burp Profile

Burp (CRYPTO:BURP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2021. The Reddit community for Burp is https://reddit.com/r/big_town_chef and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.