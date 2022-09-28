C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.80

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.80 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.90 ($0.24), with a volume of 105525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.55. The firm has a market cap of £47.61 million and a PE ratio of -9.31.

About C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

Further Reading

