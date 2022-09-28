Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

