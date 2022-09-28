Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTMC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,601.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 394,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

