Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $192.32.

