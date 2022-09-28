Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

PCEF opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

