Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.