Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,389 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of United States Oil Fund worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,388.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

