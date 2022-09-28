Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,046 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,669,000. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $713,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

