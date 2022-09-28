Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.