Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,695 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

