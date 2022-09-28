Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on kneat.com (OTC:KSIOF)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of kneat.com (OTC:KSIOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

KSIOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of kneat.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of kneat.com in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com Price Performance

OTC:KSIOF opened at $1.91 on Monday. kneat.com has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.