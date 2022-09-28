Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Price Target to C$5.50

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Waterloo Brewing Stock Performance

BIBLF opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Waterloo Brewing has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

