Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Price Target to C$5.50

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Waterloo Brewing Stock Performance
BIBLF opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Waterloo Brewing has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.75.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
