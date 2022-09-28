Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$97.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.71.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at C$59.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$59.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.