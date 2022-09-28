Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.